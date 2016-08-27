Cows moo-ve in to head city's 50th anniversary celebrations

A HERD of cows is set to parade the streets of Milton Keynes, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

We’re not talking real cows here, but life-sized works of art that deliver in so many ways.

To celebrate Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday next year, a herd of 50 life-sized concrete cows will hit the city.

Businesses of Milton Keynes can purchase a cow and gain over a year’s worth of branding and exposure to the city.

All proceeds from the project will benefit three local charities and the 50 decorated cows provide a huge arts project for Milton Keynes to enjoy during 2017 and way beyond.

It sounds like a fantastic project. We caught up with the charities that are set to benefit and they think so too!

MK Community Foundation helps to transform lives and strengthen communities across Milton Keynes and are fully behind the project. In 2015-16 it provided over £1.8 million in support to local charities and groups.

MK Dons SET delivers life-changing programmes and are committed to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle in Milton Keynes and beyond. The SET are overwhelmed to be involved.

Willen Hospice provides specialist, round the clock care to individuals with life limiting illnesses. Their vision is to always be there to care, but need to raise £7 every minute to continue their wonderful service. They are extremely happy to be one of the benefiting charities.

Milton Keynes based businesses can sponsor a cow to receive over a year’s worth of excellent branding opportunities in a whole host of ways including announcements on MKFM and extensive social media promotion to the local community.

Sponsors will also receive exclusive invitations to a celebratory Gala Dinner that will host the great and good of Milton Keynes.

The benefits of becoming a sponsor are extensive, for more information visit www.cowsonparade.co.uk

