Chamber chief calls on firms to take part in snapshot survey of economy

FIRMS across the region can now take part in the latest Quarterly Economic Survey run by Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce.

The Chambers are asking businesses for feedback on their experiences of trading during Q3 of 2016 to gain a picture of the local economy.

Results from the online survey are fed to the British Chambers of Commerce along with the other 52 accredited Chambers. They are then passed on to the government and the Monetary Policy Committee, providing them with an accurate national economic overview.

The findings from the national QES are also widely used by the media, politicians and economists.

Paul Griffiths (pictured), chief executive of the Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers, said: “The Chamber of Commerce’s Quarterly Economic Survey is a regular independent business survey and forms part of the largest and most representative survey of its kind in the UK.

“It’s your time and contribution towards this survey every quarter that makes this the UKs leading private sector indictor of the UK economy since 1989.”

To take part, Milton Keynes Chamber members should visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/5SZYHK7

Northamptonshire Chamber members can take part via https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/58TCFLP

The survey will remain open until September 12.

23-08-2016