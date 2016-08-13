New book celebrates city's rugby heritage

INSPIRED by the Rugby World Cup hosting three international games in Milton Keynes last year, Living Archive embarked on a Heritage Lottery Funded project to capture the sport locally.

One year on and the Milton Keynes charity has launched a book, website and ten digital stories that capture passion, courage and above all sense of community inspired by the game of rugby.

‘Mud, Sweat and the Rule of Law’, by Marion Hill and www.rugbyheritagemk.org.uk, reflects the stories and memories of rugby in the Milton Keynes area, featuring stories and facts from 1870 to the present day, with contributions from Milton Keynes’ local clubs, ladies teams, schools and the more recent events of the Rugby World Cup, the Web Ellis Cup Tours and Fanzone events in 2015.

Visit the website: http://www.rugbyheritagemk.org.uk Discover 10 digital stories: http://www.rugbyheritagemk.org.uk/films.html

Mud, Sweat and the Rule of Law’ by Marion Hill is available to buy through www.livingarchive.org.uk and costs £5 + £2 p&p.

All proceeds will help raise funds for Living Archive Milton Keynes to continue to preserve and cherish people’s stories in Milton Keynes.

