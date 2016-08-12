Chamber seeks former presidents for centenary celebration

THE SEARCH has begun to find former presidents of Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce ahead of the start of the organisation’s centenary year in 2017.

The current Chamber is keen to track down as many ex-presidents as possible to be involved in the celebrations to commemorate the important milestone.

Northamptonshire Chamber was formed as boot and shoe manufacturers grew concerned over exports during the First World War. Today it is one of the oldest surviving business support companies in Northamptonshire.

Chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “We would like to hear from as many former presidents as possible. These people formed a key part in Northamptonshire Chamber’s history and where we are today, and as a result of their contribution we would like to get them involved in the celebrations.

“They will be joining current and past board directors and former CEOs as well as other members and partners who too have shaped the Chamber into becoming a successful business support organisation and, as of today, being the UK’s best chamber of commerce.”

Chamber membership has grown over 99 years to represent a diverse mix of businesses ranging from sole traders, small and medium-sized enterprises to large plcs and global organisations in the county.

Mr Griffiths said: “We have already set up a committee to look at further potential activities and events to create a spectacular year of celebration to mark 100 years of Northamptonshire Chamber. This will include a centenary publication and much more - 2017 promises to be an exciting year for Northamptonshire Chamber.”

Anyone who can help the Chamber get in touch with former presidents can contact Mr Griffiths on 01604 490490. Anyone with archive material can e-mail Laura Smith on laura.smith@northants-chamber.co.uk

