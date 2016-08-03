Opportunity knocks for auto sector engineering specialists

A LEADING manufacturer of die-cast components for industry has been sold to its next door neighbour.

Broadways Stampings has completed the acquisition of Dyson Diecastings, on the Denbigh West industrial estate.

The deal follows the decision by Dyson’s parent company The Alumasc Group plc to divest its engineering products businesses. Broadways Stampings made its move because of the synergies between the two neighbours in manufacturing processes and customers in the automotive sector.

Chairman Grahame Williams said: “Many automotive manufacturers are on a quest to produce vehicles with ever lower emissions - to that end they are taking weight out of vehicles wherever possible.

"Many applications fulfilled with a steel component could be replaced with an alloy casting. The newly enlarged group will be in the perfect position to support either.”

The acquisition has created a combined site of more than 200,000 sq ft, making the company one of the largest manufacturers in Milton Keynes.

Dyson, founded 97 years ago, employs almost 100 staff.

Mr Williams said: “By filling the existing capacity and where appropriate investing in new technologies, the growth of Dyson’s is more than achievable.”

