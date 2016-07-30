Strong partnership with government is vital to boost confidence

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce chief executive Paul Griffiths says the government must bring post-Brexit stability, clarity and action to maintain economic growth.

It is an historic time in the world of politics this summer, with the vote for the UK to leave the European Union and the appointment of the second female Prime Minister for our country.

A monumental period of change now lies ahead for Britain and Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce call upon the newly formed cabinet leading Brexit to ensure stability, clarity and action during this time.

We need the government to bring stability to markets, clarity on the timetable for changes to our relationship with Europe, and action on the many issues that matter for growth.

Businesspeople in Milton Keynes and across the country are reliant on the decisions that will be made in the coming months for their ability to trade and therefore the sustained future of their companies.

It is our duty, as a business support organisation, to continue to ensure our members’ voices are heard in the corridors of power at this critical time.

Our latest Quarterly Economic Survey results show that in the second quarter of 2016 firms are recruiting new staff and having great success internationally but the uncertainty created by the EU referendum could be an influence on the dip we have seen in the domestic market.

Our Chamber foreign exchange service, delivered by Chamber partner and exchange experts Moneycorp, has seen a sevenfold increase in enquiries in the three weeks since the vote to leave the EU as companies dance with the unknown.

Moneycorp saves Chamber members money on international payments and foreign exchange and give timely advice and support - often much needed at times like this.

Milton Keynes firms need a commitment from the government that they will seek the best possible terms of trade for the future but also show positive visible steps to support business and trade.

A strong partnership between business and government is now absolutely vital to boost both confidence and competitiveness.

As we enter this period of transition for our country and our business communities, your Chamber is here to help.

30-07-2016