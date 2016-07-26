Treasury chiefs hear about financial challenges facing business

SENIOR figures from HM Treasury have visited the region to listen to local firms discuss the financial challenges affecting their business following Brexit.

Officials from the government’s economic and finance ministry have been engaging with businesses across the country via the British Chambers of Commerce to shape tax policy and assess whether the current business tax system is sufficiently supporting growth, competiveness and investment.

Firms participating in the round table discussion, organised by Northamptonshire Chamber and Milton Keynes Chamber, included representatives from Northampton College, Moore Stephens, DBfB, Northampton Borough Council and UCMK.

Following the discussions, held at Northamptonshire Chamber, the HM Treasury delegation visited Northampton law firm Wilson Browne Solicitors at its offices in Grange Park.

Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “As a local chamber of commerce, one of our core functions is representation - providing a powerful voice for businesses at local and national level to influence and shape policy.

“This visit was a great opportunity for HM Treasury representatives to exchange ideas and hear first-hand from local companies about the effectiveness of the business tax system, the Apprenticeship Levy, providing government incentives to encourage firms to continue investment and the need for better communication between government and business.”

Kevin Rogers, chairman of the board at Wilson Browne Solicitors, added: “As a local business it can be easy to feel that you lack a voice in the political world or can help shape policy.

“We enjoyed the opportunity to meet with the senior representatives from the Treasury; a unique open door for us to put across not only our views but those of our clients.

“It was really important to feedback on a collection of issues including stamp duty, corporation tax, inheritance tax, employees National Insurance and PAYE, the need for a level playing field in a regulated market, bank lending, access to funding and the common issue of skills shortage in the county. These issues are important at a local level, impacting on our staff, clients, their employees and the local economy.

“I am grateful to the Chamber for arranging this introduction and to my colleagues for contributing so enthusiastically. I am sure that our views were valued and will be fed back.”

