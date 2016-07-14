Airport passenger numbers rise for 27th consecutive month

THE NUMBER of passengers using London Luton Airport has increased for the 27th month in a row.

Passenger numbers grew by 17.7% in June compared with the same month last year, with more than 1.4 million travellers passing through the airport.

The airport is investing £110 million to transform the airport in order to increase capacity. Contractors are on site working on a redevelopment that will facilitate the expansion of the airport’s annual capacity by 50%, from 12 million to 18 million passengers by 2020.

Routes flown from London Luton are increasing. June saw Adria Airways launch flights to the Kosovo capital Pristina and Air Nostrum’s service to San Sebastian in Spain begins on July 26.

A dual carriageway to the terminal is due to open later this year and plans have also been confirmed for a £200 million light rail link to replace the current bus service between Luton Airport Parkway and the terminal.

Airport chief executive Nick Barton said: “With a decision on future runway capacity put on hold, London Luton remains the only London airport that is expanding capacity to meet rapidly growing demand.”

