Brian White: Council opens Book of Remembrance

A Book of Remembrance has been opened for former Milton Keynes councillor, Mayor and MP Brian White.

The Book of Remembrance can be found in the ground floor reception area of Milton Keynes Council’s Civic Offices. People are welcome to sit for a while and write a message in Brian’s memory.

The book will be in place until Friday July 22, at which point it will be presented to Brian’s family.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: "Brian was a great advocated from Milton Keynes. In the past week a number of people have shared stories about Brian or asked how they could pay tribute to him in some way.

“Milton Keynes Council has therefore opened a Book of Remembrance for Brian where people can share their stories, thoughts or memories of him. It will be open to all in the Civic Offices, after which we will present it to his family so they can share how special he was to so many people in Milton Keynes and beyond."

Mr White died on July 5.

