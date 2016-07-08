Bells chime for bridal boutique owner at FSB awards

A BRIDAL boutique owner who is getting married in September won a hat-trick of early wedding presents at the Bedfordshire Business Awards run by the Federation of Small Businesses.

Nicola Weeks, of George James Bridal in Bedford, is pictured with FSB branch chairman Ian Cording after receiving the prestigious overall county title as well as the Service Excellence and the Business Person of the Year categories at the ceremony.

“I am overwhelmed at winning the overall title,” said Nicola, minutes after receiving the award at the black tie dinner at Warren Weir at Luton Hoo Hotel on Thursday (July 7).

“I was gobsmacked to win two categories and could not believe it when they called out the name George James Bridal.”

Nicola is no stranger to winning awards. She said: “It has been wonderful for my business. Winning awards validates your business, giving confidence to people.”

George James Bridal is so successful that it will soon be moving to bigger premises in Bromham Road, to a site opposite Nicola’s old school.

The seventh annual FSB Bedfordshire Business Awards attracted a record number of entrants this year with nearly 220 people enjoying a three-course meal and entertainment at Warren Weir at Luton Hoo.

Mr Cording said: “Win, lose or draw, by being here, you have proved yourselves to be the true business champions.”

THE WINNERS

BEST NEW BUSINESS sponsored by Spectrum Recruitment

Smarta Healthcare, Bedford

APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR sponsored by the FSB

Aaron Foster, of DCS Voice and Vision, Luton

BUSINESS INNOVATION sponsored by Colworth Park

Bartham Press, Luton.

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR sponsored by Basepoint Centres

Miranda Tarpey, of The UK Lash Institute, Luton

SERVICE EXCELLENCE sponsored by Chameleon Personnel

George James Bridal, Bedford.

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR sponsored by the FSB

Nicola Weeks, of George James Bridal, Bedford

THE GREEN AWARD sponsored by Luton Hoo

Arabel Labrusan, Bedford.

NETWORKING GROUP OF THE YEAR sponsored by the FSB

Bedfordshire Business Women

TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT sponsored by Develop EBP

Barnfield College, Luton

BEST E-BUSINESS sponsored by My Mustard

Node IT Solutions, Biggleswade

YOUNG BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR sponsored by SEMLEP’s Velocity Growth Hub

Matt Worthington, Storm Video Productions, Leighton Buzzard

COMMUNITY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR sponsored by George Hay

Viking Self Storage, Bedford.

ENTERPRISING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR sponsored by Central Bedfordshire Council

Crannull Consulting, Luton

RURAL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR sponsored by Oval Law

Pecks Farm Shop, Eggington; Foley Exhibitions, Bedford.

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE sponsored by The Mall and decided by public vote

Putteridge Bury, Luton

