Say 'No' to discrimination in wake of Brexit, Chamber chief tells employers

UNITE against racism and discrimination in the workplace in the wake of the EU Referendum result, employers have been urged.

The call has come from Chambers of Commerce across the country after instances of workplace racism have been reported since the British public voted to leave the European Union.

Paul Griffiths (pictured), chief executive of the Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers, is recommending that companies ensure their human resources policies are up to date and easily accessible to employees, particularly those sections that focus on bullying and harassment.

Mr Griffiths said: “We are proud of the contribution that UK, EU and global employees make to the local economy here in Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire and across the country and have zero tolerance for the racism and discrimination that has reared its ugly head.

“We are aware of businesses that fear verbal and physical attacks on people from outside the UK and will not stand for this treatment of our colleagues and friends. It is our duty to ensure our workers have a safe environment.

“Chambers of Commerce have long played a local leadership role, and we pride ourselves on making the places where we do business better.

Chamber members can use the 24 hour Chamber HR helpline if they need any advice on how best to implement policies or support employees with any issues that occur.

09-07-2016