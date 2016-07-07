MPs air concern over rail service cuts as union row continues

THE TWO MPs for Milton Keynes have voiced their concern that services between Milton Keynes and Clapham Junction are among the 341 trains a day cancelled due to an on-going dispute with the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union.

Operator Southern Trains is introducing a revised timetable as discussions continue between parent company Govia Thameslink and RMT union officials over plans to introduce more driver-only operated services.

The revised timetables began this week as staff shortages and strikes hit services. Managers have faced MPs on the Transport Select Committee, of which Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart MP is a member.

He said: “I will continue to raise these issues with the minister. This is an unnecessary political protest over the proposed extension of driver-only operated services, a concept that has been tried and tested in the UK for decades.

“While the loss of services is only temporary, I hope that RMT will soon reconsider the unreasonableness of their actions and put the paying passenger first.”

Mark Lancaster, MP for Milton Keynes North, added: “Our constituents and other Southern rail passengers are not getting the service they deserve and the current situation is unacceptable.

“This unwarranted strike action has led to changes that will cause disruption to commuters and potentially have a knock-on effect on businesses and productivity.

“I too will be contacting the minister to keep abreast of the situation and to discuss what can be done to have these services reinstated as soon as possible.”

London Midland is taking steps to help passengers s between Milton Keynes and Euston following the withdrawal of the Southern service to Clapham Junction from Monday.

Train operator, Southern, has announced the suspension of its weekday service between Milton Keynes Central and Clapham Junction from 11 July. In response London Midland is taking a number of actions to help passengers travel as comfortably as possible.

On affected days, London Midland will be accepting ‘Southern only’ and ‘via Kensington Olympia’ tickets on its trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central.

London Midland is also adding extra stops on some services to reduce gaps in the timetable between certain stations, to make passengers’ journeys as simple as possible.

However trains are still expected to be busier than normal, in particular London-bound services that currently follow one of the Southern services.

07-07-2016