£1.5m facility at National College of Motorsport 'will have international appeal', say architects

WORK on a new purpose-built facility for the National College for Motorsport at Silverstone is nearing completion.

The 7,500 sq ft building, to be run by Tresham College in Kettering, will provide fully equipped workshops and classrooms to combine both the practical and theoretical training of students and apprentices in the motorsport industry.

The development is part of an initiative to increase the specialist skills training available to an additional 240 students by 2021.

Kettering-based GSSArchitecture are acting as project managers, architects and quantity surveyors on the project. They have worked closely with Tresham College and landlord MEPC to develop the scheme, which is scheduled for completion in September.

Tresham College vice principal David Higham said: “We are really pleased to be able to expand our motorsport training provision so we can welcome additional full-time students and apprentices from across the world to benefit from the specialist training that we provide at the National College for Motorsport.”

Past students have gone on to work with leading motorsport companies worldwide, including F1 teams Lotus, Red Bull, Force India, Manor and Mercedes.

Mr Higham added: “Our industry-experienced staff work alongside race teams to design the curriculum for our students and apprentices to ensure that they are work-ready and progress well with their future employers.”

GSS partner Ian Bray said: “It is an honour to be entrusted with the design and delivery of such a prestigious project within Northamptonshire that will have international appeal.

“The project is a good example of a forward-thinking further education provider working collaboratively with the private sector to further enhance the excellent reputation of the National College for Motorsport.”

