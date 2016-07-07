Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin unveil new hypercar

ICONIC car marque Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing have unveiled their groundbreaking hypercar.

The car, codenamed AM-RB 001, has been designed as a road car but with racetrack level performance capability.

Aston Martin and Milton Keynes-based Red Bull Racing are also working on a track-only version.

The car has been designed by Red Bull racing’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey, Aston Martin’s Europe vice president and chief creative officer Marek Reichman and vice president and chief special operations officer David King.

Mr Newey said: “I have long harboured the desire to design a road car. The formation of Red Bull Advanced Technologies brought me a step closer to realising that ambition but I believed we should work with an automotive manufacturer. Aston Martin was at the top of my list.

“The synergy between Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin is clear. I knew Red Bull Racing had the ability to handle the pure performance aspects but Aston Martin’s experience of making beautiful, fast and comfortable GT cars is of great benefit to the project.”

Between 99 and 150 road cars will be manufactured at Aston Martin’s factory in Warwickshire, as will 25 track-only versions. First deliveries are planned for 2018.

Aston Martin president and chief executive Dr Andy Palmer said the link-up with Red bull Racing is “an extraordinary creative collaboration”.

He added: “As the project gathers pace its clear the end result will be a truly history-making hypercar that sets incredible new benchmarks for packaging, efficiency and performance and an achievement that elevates Aston Martin to the very highest level”.

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said: “Our relationship with Aston Martin and the realisation of the AM-RB 001 is pioneering and borne of our synergies and desire to break new ground. The AM-RB 001 is the inspirational product of this collaborative spirit.”

