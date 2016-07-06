Top student proves he has the power to succeed

POWERING towards a great career with the help of Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains is 17-year-old Oskar Kutyla.

Oskar has won the Engineering Student of the Year award at Bedford College and with it a cheque for £500, a signed certificate from HPP managing director Andy Cowell, a week’s work experience and a fast-track towards an apprenticeship assessment at the Formula One powertrain company in Brixworth, Northamptonshire.

Oskar is pictured receiving his prize from HPP employee development manager Lee Walters.

Each year HPP recruits up to ten apprentices as machinists, assembly or test technicians. After the first year they progressed on to Higher National Certificates with a view to developing them as engineers.

Mr Walters said: “We want young people to step up and believe they can be good enough to be part of our world class team.”

Three other students were presented with awards on the day by Bedford College’s Steve Croft; MaCaiah Holman for Excellence in the Engineering Workshop, Luis Villar for the Most Improved Engineering Student and Martin Edgson for Excellence in Engineering.

Personal tutor Bethany Coles, who organised the event said: “We very grateful to have the support of Mercedes AMG. Their involvement is an inspiration to our students who get an inside track into how to get a job with one of the best brands in engineering.”

