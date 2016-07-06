Business welcomes superfast broadband as Milton Keynes becomes a Gigabit City

MILTON Keynes is to become the UK’s latest Gigabit City.

Network operator CityFibre is to make more than 160km of pure fibre network available to businesses, schools and colleges throughout the city via its launch partner dbfb and education partner Exa Networks.

Businesses will be able to access affordable gigabit speed services up to 100 times faster than the UK’s average speed. As a Milton Keynes Gigabit City launch partner, Northampton-based service provider dbfb is to unveil a suite of ultra-fast internet services for businesses.

Cllr Rob Middleton, cabinet member with responsibility for resources and innovation at Milton Keynes Council, said: “It is difficult to overstate how much of an impact becoming a Gigabit City is going to have on Milton Keynes.

“For Milton Keynes businesses to compete on a national and indeed global scale, we not only need the high skilled people we are lucky to have in the city, but also the ultra-fast digital infrastructure to make it all happen.

dbfb and CityFibre will together be making a significant multi-million investment in Milton Keynes. The initiative was launched last night (Tuesday) to an audience of senior business people at the Transport Systems Catapult in Central Milton Keynes.

dbfb managing director Brian Kingston said: “We are hugely excited to be able to offer state-of-the-art ultra-fast fibre services to transform the way Milton Keynes does business.

“It is undebatable that having consistently fast access to the internet is crucial to driving productivity and the bottom line. Connecting to a pure fibre network will make it easy to harness business access solutions like VoIP and cloud services that may otherwise be unavailable and dbfb look forward to helping companies reap the benefits.”

Milton Keynes is one of the fastest growing cities in the UK, with employment growth expected to hit 4.7 percent this year. It is also one of the recognised leaders in the developing and promoting of smart city technology with initiatives such as MK:Smart, and the development of a MK Data Hub to collect and manage city-wide data in partnership with the Open University.

Disappointingly for many businesses however, Milton Keynes suffers from internet speeds well below the government’s defined measure of superfast broadband.

CityFibre chief executive Greg Mesch said: “We are thrilled to be announcing Milton Keynes as our next Gigabit City. Despite leading the way in smart city thinking, this city is yet another example of those still strangled by poor digital connectivity.

“Our pure fibre network will catapult Milton Keynes to be alongside some of the best connected cities in the world.”

Cllr Middleton said: “As a council, we have ploughed many millions into the broadband infrastructure of the city over recent years but there is still much more to be done.

“The latest huge investment from CityFibre in Milton Keynes will make ultra-fast internet even more accessible to local businesses. Access is key to micro businesses thriving, cutting edge digital businesses choosing to call Milton Keynes home and for pioneering initiatives like our driverless cars being able to achieve their full potential.”

The future-proof network will also be made available to schools and colleges in Milton Keynes, via CityFibre’s educational sector launch partner Exa networks. As a specialist provider of internet services for educational sites, Bradford-based Exa Networks will migrate existing customers as well as bringing on board new schools.

Exa Networks are already providing services in a number of CityFibre’s other Gigabit City projects.

