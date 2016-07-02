Law firm joins Chamber group focused on shaping county's business future

LAW firm Wilson Browne Solicitors has become a partner of Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce ‘s Business Alliance Group.

The group brings together some of the largest and most influential businesses in the Chamber’s membership to help shape the future of business in Northamptonshire.

Wilson Browne partner and chairman of the board of management Kevin Rogers said: “The firm has seen incredible growth in the last few years and continues to invest in growth and training, and build upon its long standing network of clients and contacts in the county.

“These were just some of the reasons we won the Northamptonshire Law Society Large Law Firm of the Year Award 2015. Taking up the opportunity to become a Business Alliance Partner simply made sense.

“We look forward to working even closer with the Chamber, and fellow Business Alliance Partners for the mutual benefit of the firm, our clients and Chamber members.”

The firm covers all areas of private client and commercial law and has offices in Northampton, Kettering, Corby, Higham Ferrers and Wellingborough as well as a strong presence in Leicester.

Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “We are pleased to welcome Wilson Browne Solicitors to our BAG partnership.

“Their expertise will complement the skills and knowledge of our existing alliance partners in driving forward initiatives which benefit businesses and support the local economy.”

