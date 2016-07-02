We put your views to the decision-makers who matter

Lobbying on behalf of local business is a central part of the activity of Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce. Chief executive Paul Griffiths explains more.

IT IS our role to take heed of the issues affecting our valued members and the local economic landscape and support businesses in solving them.

Milton Keynes companies tackle obstacles on a daily basis in order to grow and generate jobs and it is was with that in mind that a year ago we appointed a policy executive, Simon Dishman.

He hit the ground running, lobbying and campaigning for our members in areas such as red tape, infrastructure and skills, enabling them to realise their full potential, with invaluable Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce support.

Our members detailed problems with HM Revenue & Customs, tax, broadband and land availability, to name a few. And we have worked tirelessly together to find a solution.

It is our goal to represent your views to the people who matter. We have been instrumental in recent months in creating numerous opportunities to gain knowledge and put your opinions forward to people of power and authority.

Our EU Referendum Debate, which I chaired, saw 35 Chamber members ask questions of speakers from both the Vote Leave and Britain Stronger in Europe campaigns.

The first of our new International Trade forums has also taken place and was a storming success. Free to attend and exclusive to Chamber members, these events discuss international trade issues and, through discussion and by direct representation, bring issues before UK government through our lobbying process.

The meetings include representatives from local government, Local Enterprise Partnerships, UK Trade & Investment and industry experts and export service providers for the subject under discussion to enable peer-to-peer networking.

This month we host a visit from the Treasury, in which we will facilitate a round table discussion between our Business Alliance Group, our members and the government representatives, as well as visits to member companies.

We are delighted to offer this rare opportunity to our members and hope that it will be one of many useful events for all.

The more information we have about your business, the better placed we are to represent your interests in the corridors of power. That is why we actively encourage businesses to respond to consultations and survey requests, especially the Quarterly Economic Survey - the UK’s leading private sector business survey.

The Chamber is here to help to support and to develop your business. This means making sure the conditions are right. With the Chamber you are well connected.

