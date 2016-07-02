Exam results put young accountant in the world's top 10

ASPIRING accountant Charlotte Ashby has beaten students from around the world to achieve top ten results in the latest Chartered Institute of Management Accountants case study exams.

Charlotte, from Milton Keynes, is currently on the finance graduate scheme at hospitality and leisure plc Whitbread in Dunstable.

She came in the top ten in the world in the CIMA Operational case study exam.

She studied for the exam with BPP in Milton Keynes and achieved a score of 127 out of 150, beating over 1,100 other students registered for the exam around the world.

She studied at Berkhamsted School before gaining a Degree Mathematics, Business Management and Finance at Queen Mary, University of London.

To become a chartered global management accountant, students need to complete 12 professional qualification exams. This is complemented by three years’ experience which can be gained whilst studying.

Charlotte said: "It was fantastic to be told I had come in the top ten in the world in this exam. It made all of the hard work and studying worthwhile.

“The exam was really tough but I had a lot of support from both BPP and also from my employer. I am progressing down the road to being fully qualified and the exams so far have given me not only the basic management accounting skills but also helped me understand the wider business context of my work.

“As CIMA is a globally recognised qualification I feel the opportunities available with it are far reaching, and it increases my employability.”

CIMA East Midlands and East Anglia area chairman Andrew McGunnigle said: “Charlotte’s dedication to her studies has paid off admirably and it is a fantastic achievement to come in the top ten globally in this professional business exam. I hope her success will show others who are currently studying for their CIMA qualification how hard work really can be rewarded."

