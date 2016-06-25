Value of the visitor economy to be revealed at tourism conference

MAJOR new research on the importance of the visitor economy is to be unveiled at a regional conference in Milton Keynes this month.

The study has been carried out by official destination management organisation Destination Milton Keynes and is expected to show that the sector is now worth more than £200 million a year to the local economy.

The conference, which will take place in the Spiegeltent at Willen Lake - one of the MK International Festival venues - will also hear from Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart and from Milton Keynes City Orchestra’s conductor and musical director Damian Iorio.

Other topics on the conference agenda include plans to mark Milton Keynes’ 50th anniversary and the city’s ambition to be European Capital of Culture in 2023.

The conference takes place on July 20, 9am-2.30pm. Tickets are £35 for DMK members, £50 non-members. To book, visit www.destinationmiltonkeynes.co.uk

