Brexit: Health of the economy is now the No.1 priority, says Chamber chief

BUSINESS leaders have called for stability and clarity from the government in the wake of the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

Companies across the region have called on the government to deliver a detailed plan to support the economy as the country negotiates its exit.

The economy must be Westminster’s No.1 priority, they say.

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “Some businesspeople will be pleased with the result, and others resigned to it. Yet all companies will expect swift, decisive, and co-ordinated action from the government and the Bank of England to stabilise markets if trading conditions or the availability of capital change dramatically.

"Firms want help to get Britain back to business at a time of great uncertainty. The health of the economy must be the number one priority, not the Westminster political post-mortem.”

"Business will also want to see a detailed plan to support the economy during the coming transition period as confidence, investment, hiring and growth would all be deeply affected by a prolonged period of uncertainty.

"If ever there were a time to ditch the straightjacket of fiscal rules for investment in a better business infrastructure, this is it.

"Businesses need action to maintain economic stability, a timeline for exit, and answers to their many practical, real-world questions about doing business during and after this historic transition.”

24-06-2016