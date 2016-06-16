Your vote is vital, Eddie Izzard tells college students

ACTOR and comedian Eddie Izzard has been to Milton Keynes College to urge students and young people to join the debate on the EU Referendum and to cast their vote on June 23.

He is pictured with college chief executive and principal Dr Julie Mills at the Bletchley campus, part of his UK tour visiting 31 colleges and universities in as many days.

Mr Izzard said that, with the EU referendum splitting opinion in the UK, the drive to encourage voting among young people is more important than ever with the future of the country at stake.

He outlined some of the key considerations for young people in making their decision in regards to EU membership, including travel, the economy and the continuation of pan-European peace.

He then took part in a Q&A session with Dr Mills and students, with topics including the inspiration behind his recent fund-raising challenge to run 27 marathons in 27 days.

He said: “Today was great, young people putting in questions, difficult questions that they had thought about beforehand.

“It was great to be here and great to have young people engaging in politics and getting involved in the referendum.

“People fought and died for the right to vote so I am glad that young people are thinking about it. I say that we have to have a fair world where everyone has a fair chance – we need to stand and fight to keep putting hope into the world.”

Dr Mills said: “It was brilliant to see so many students taking part in the debate and showing their passion on either side of the argument. I am sure they will be just as probing when they hear from a campaigner on the ‘Leave’ side before the vote.

“For the college to be able to welcome such a well-known and recognisable character as Eddie Izzard can only help to inspire our learners and encourage them to think seriously about their own views on what they believe is important for their futures.”

