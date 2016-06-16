Business grills campaigners ahead of EU Referendum vote

INWARD investment, the skills gap, trade agreements and migration were top of the list of issues at a debate ahead of the EU Referendum on June 23.

Businesses from Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes were at a forum organised by the two areas’ Chambers of Commerce to hear the arguments for and against the UK’s continued membership of the European Union.

Speakers Sally Keeble, from the Britain Stronger in Europe lobby group, and Vote Leave campaigner Anthony Coombs gave presentations on the potential advantages and drawbacks of continued EU membership at the event, held at Nene Whitewater Centre, in Northampton.

The panel then answered questions from the audience.

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of both Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes Chambers, said: “Both Anthony Coombs and Sally Keeble produced compelling cases in their presentations and gave high-level responses to the questions from the audience.

It was also positive to see a wide cross-section of businesses from manufacturers to the legal and telecommunications sectors represented at the debate.

“Both Chambers take a neutral position on the issue, however we want to ensure voters have the information to make an informed decision when they vote on June 23.

“Whatever the outcome of the EU Referendum, it will shape Britain’s future relationship for many generations.”

Pictured: Sally Keeble and Anthony Coombs with Chambers chief executive Paul Griffiths (centre).

Photo: JAR Photography

16-06-2016