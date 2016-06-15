Home >
London Luton Airport records busiest day in its history
PASSENGER numbers at London Luton Airport grew by 17.6% in May compared with the same month last year.
May 27 was the busiest day in the airport’s 78-year history, with a total 50,564 passengers passing through the airport.
To meet sustained customer demand, LLA is investing £110 million to transform the airport. The development will increase capacity by 50%, from 12 to 18 million passengers by 2020 and will include a major redesign of the terminal.
The expansion also includes the opening of new routes and improving road and rail links to the airpot, including a light rail transit link between the airport and Luton Parkway railway station.
Airport chief executive Nick Barton said: “Our ambitious redevelopment project is crucial for meeting the consistently high levels of demand for air travel we are seeing in the South East - our record-breaking May is testament to this.”
15-06-2016
