London Luton Airport records busiest day in its history

PASSENGER numbers at London Luton Airport grew by 17.6% in May compared with the same month last year.

May 27 was the busiest day in the airport’s 78-year history, with a total 50,564 passengers passing through the airport.

To meet sustained customer demand, LLA is investing £110 million to transform the airport. The development will increase capacity by 50%, from 12 to 18 million passengers by 2020 and will include a major redesign of the terminal.

The expansion also includes the opening of new routes and improving road and rail links to the airpot, including a light rail transit link between the airport and Luton Parkway railway station.

Airport chief executive Nick Barton said: “Our ambitious redevelopment project is crucial for meeting the consistently high levels of demand for air travel we are seeing in the South East - our record-breaking May is testament to this.”

15-06-2016