Sponsorship deal is a vote of confidence, says cricket chief

THE DECISION by brewer Greene King to increase its sponsorship of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club is a “significant” vote of confidence, says the club’s chief executive.

Greene King has agreed a new five-year partnership worth a “considerable” six-figure sum, with additional investment in equipment.

The contract also includes new dispensing equipment in the main bars, updated Greene King branding above the Old Speckled Hen lounge and logo sponsorship on the NatWestT20 Blast and Royal London 50 players’ shirts.

NCCC chief executive Ray Payne said: “We are delighted that our relationship with Greene King is to continue for another five years. Greene King has given us a big ‘thumbs up’ by not only continuing but increasing their commitment with us.”

The Suffolk-based brewery and pub company has sponsored the club since 2013. It has supplied beverages to the club for cricket matches and all events held at the County Ground, from awards ceremonies and private parties to conferences and weddings.

Greene King on trade sales director Joe Parks said: “We are investing to improve these facilities to offer an even better match day experiences for Club members and supporters.

“We share a genuine commitment to top class cricket and excellent hospitality so it was a natural choice to continue our partnership with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.”

15-06-2016