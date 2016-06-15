Park starts construction of new industrial units

CONSTRUCTION work is under way on 14 new industrial units at Silverstone Park.

Asset manager and developer MEPC has revealed artist’s impressions of how it will develop the business estate on land next to the Silverstone Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit.

The units, which total 125,000 sq ft, are aimed at high-tech engineering companies. They offer flexible accommodation for bespoke fit-out and can be amalgamated to create a wide range of unit sizes.

All can be used for light industrial use and R&D, general industrial use or distribution.

MEPC chief executive James Dipple said: “Our market research shows that there is a shortage of industrial units in this size range. We have already received enquiries from some interesting companies that want to join the Silverstone Technology Cluster.”

MEPC took over the management of Silverstone Park in 2013 and has increased the number of businesses based on the site from 50 to more than 70. It has also built two 8,000 sq ft units.

Mr Dipple said: “This project is therefore terrifically exciting for MEPC. It really marks the next steps in reinforcing the global significance of the high-tech cluster.”

A state-of-the-art metrology facility in the Silverstone Park Innovation Centre, in collaboration with world-leading company Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, is due to open shortly.

James Watson, associate partner at letting agent DTRE, said: “Demand for high quality business premises is now significantly outstripping supply not only at Silverstone Park but in the surrounding regions.”

