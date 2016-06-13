Community Foundation chief receives MBE in Queen's Birthday Honours List

THE RETIRING chief executive of Milton Keynes Community Foundation heads the list of local people in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Julia Upton (pictured), who steps down next month after 19 years at the helm of the foundation, which awards grants to community groups and charities around the city, has receives a MBE for her services to the community in Milton Keynes.

Also honoured with a MBE is Folashade Komolafe, partner and global lead for international development at business advice firm Mazars in Milton Keynes.

Folashade, who is also a board member of Milton Keynes Community Foundation and chair of governors at Milton Keynes College, received her MBE for services to business and the community in Milton Keynes.

She said: "I feel very honoured, delighted and extremely humbled. I enjoy the work that i do and all the people whom I work with. This makes me very grateful."

And Rachel Mallows, director of The Mallows Company in Wellingborough and of the county-wide networking group for the food and drink sector Made In Northamptonshire, also receives a MBE for services to business and entrepreneurship.

Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson receives a MBE for his services to local government.

Rachel Medill, founder and chief executive of the Ride High charity at Great Brickhill which works with disadvantaged children, receives a MBE for services to young people.

Paul Bowen-James, the founder and chief executive of the Leighton Buzzard-based charity Kids in Action also receives a MBE for services to children and young people.

Professor Eileen Scanlon, associate director of research and innovation in the Institute of Educational Technology at the Open University and its Regius Professor of Open Education, has been awarded an OBE for services to education.

She said “I am delighted that the contribution of The Open University to Education has been recognised by the award of this honour.

“Working as an educational technologist has given me the opportunity to collaborate with inspirational colleagues to develop the outstanding reputation the OU has for teaching but also for research in technology enhanced learning.”

13-06-2016