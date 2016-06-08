IF: Milton Keynes International Festival programme is announced

THE PROGRAMME for this year’s IF: Milton Keynes International Festival has been confirmed.

The boulevards, shopping centres and parks across the city will be transformed between July 15 and July 24 by outdoor performances, digital installations, site-specific events, stand-up comedy, live music and free family activities.

This is the fiourth IF, produced by The Stables.

This year’s locations include centre:mk, Xscape, Intu, The Theatre District, South Willen Lake Park and Milton Keynes Central Station.

PERFORMANCE / INSTALLATIONS

New commission

MIGUEL CHEVALIER: MAGIC CARPETS 2016 (Mexico/France)

with RAY LEE: SOUND SPHERES (UK)

Friday 15 to Sunday 24 July: Middleton Hall, centre:mk

Working in a retail environment for the very first time, digital artist Miguel Chevalier is known for creating work for large spaces and monumental buildings. For IF: 2016, Artist-in-Residence Chevalier is creating an extraordinary interactive carpet of light and colour for the expansive space of Middleton Hall at centre:mk shopping centre.

With patterns inspired by Milton Keynes’ iconic city-scape, Magic Carpets 2016’sdesigns and colours swirl and shapeshift. The Festival has also commissioned sonic artist Ray Lee to create a new mobile sound work for Magic Carpets 2016. People walking into the installation are given a spherical ‘sound sphere’ to carry. Each sphere makes a unique sound, changing in reaction to the carpet’s patterns, other nearby spheres and the warmth of the explorer’s hands.

Middleton Hall, centre:mk MK9 3EP

Friday 15 - Sunday 24 July, 11am - 6pm (to 5pm on Sundays); late night opening: Thursday 21 July to 8pm

Tickets £3, Under 16s £2, Family of 4 (max 2 adults) £8

UK premiere

RIMINI PROTOKOLL: REMOTE MILTON KEYNES (Germany)

Friday 15 - Sunday 24 July: City centre locations including The Hub

Artists Stefan Kaegi and Jörg Karrenbauer from Berlin-based collective Rimini Protokoll collective bring their international phenomenon Remote X to the UK for the first time. Remote Milton Keynes will be a ‘performance audio-walk’ unique to Milton Keynes with a specially commissioned soundtrack and a storyline inspired by the city. Through radio headphones, a voice will direct the group, creating new connections to people and places, as the participants explore and experience the city in an entirely new way. Remote X has taken place in locations including New York, Basel, Moscow and Milan.

Starting point: All Saints Church, Loughton, MK5 8AS finishing in the City Centre

Friday 15 - Sunday 24 July at 5pm (weekdays), 12 noon and 4pm (weekends)

Tickets £10, Concessions £8, Family of 4 (max 2 adults) £32

GRAVITY & OTHER MYTHS: A SIMPLE SPACE (AUSTRALIA)

Friday 15 - Sunday 17 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

Australia’s Gravity & Other Myths is a multi-award winning ensemble at the forefront of contemporary circus and acrobatics. Presented in the round in a stripped back space with the audience up close, A Simple Space is an awe-inspiring display of strength, skill and creativity, injected with a healthy dose of humour. Driven by live percussion, seven acrobats push their physical limits in a show that is raw, frantic …and delicate.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park, MK15 0DS

Friday 15 July: 7.15pm, Saturday 16 July: 7pm, Sunday 17 July: 2.30pm

Tickets £20, Under 16s £18.50, Family of 4 (max 2 adults) £74

VOALÀ: STATION (Spain/Argentina)

Friday 15 July: The Mini Bowl at South Willen Lake Park

IF is known for spectacular night-time opening events. This year Voalá’s stunning aerial performance Station starts at dusk and moves into darkness. Up above the heads of the audience, four businessmen are on their way home when they are distracted by mysterious women in party dresses who transform their world into one of poetry, magic, comedy and colour. On the ground below the daring acrobatics, the company’s musicians play and sing live. A flurry of fireworks ends this breathtaking performance.

Mini Bowl, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Friday 15 July, gates open at 9.15pm, performance begins at 10pm

Tickets £6, Under 16s £4, Family of 4 (max 2 adults) £16

Festival commission

ROSEMARY LEE: LIQUID GOLD IS THE AIR (UK)

Friday 15 - Sunday 24 July: Queen’s Court, centre:mk

Liquid Gold Is The Air is an award-winning video installation by choreographer Rosemary Lee with film-maker Roswitha Chesher. A triptych of screens show fleeting vignettes and distilled moments from the live outdoor production of Under The Vaulted Sky performed in Milton Keynes’ Cathedral of Trees at IF: 2014 and featuring over 100 performers. Liquid Gold Is The Air will be screened in Queen’s Court, the open air space within centre:mk, in a specially-made garden room with a wild flower roof created by Milton Keynes-based horticulturalists Bridgman & Bridgman.

Queen’s Court, centre:mk, MK9 3EP

Friday 15 - Sunday 24 July, 11am - 6pm (to 5pm on Sundays); late night opening: Thursday 21 July to 8pm

Free

New commission

GEORGINA VOSS AND WESLEY GOATLEY: GROUND RESISTANCE (UK/USA)

Friday 15 - Sunday 24 July: centre:mk and The National Museum of Computing, Bletchley Park

Ground Resistance is two installations exploring the concept of the ‘smart city’ and how Milton Keynes appears through the data that it generates. In the city centre, a projected representation of Milton Keynes forms the heart of an immersive sound and visual installation where audiences can watch live data collected from utilities and communications sources. Sounds respond live to the data, creating a sonic experience which changes with every visit. At the National Museum of Computing in Bletchley Park, the artists have installed their own sensors to capture live data from the commercial aircraft whose movements underpin the international capacity of ‘smart cities’.

Unit opposite Door 9 North, Silbury Arcade, centre:mk MK9 3EP

Friday 15 - Sunday 24 July, 11am - 6pm (to 5pm on Sundays); late night opening: Thursday 21 July to 8pm

Free

Colussus Gallery, The National Museum of Computing, Bletchley Park. Use postcode MK3 6DS then follow signs

Friday 15 - Sunday 24 July, 10.30am – 5pm

Usual Museum charges apply

New commission

RICHARD DEDOMENICI: SUPERMAN IV REDUX (UK)

Filming Saturday 16/Sunday 17 July: city centre locations

Screening Saturday 23 July: The Buszy

Improbably, Milton Keynes stood in for New York for the filming of Superman IV: The Quest For Peace, starring Christopher Reeve and Gene Hackman, in 1986. Now, artist Richard DeDomenici brings The Redux Project, his series of witty and disruptive recreations of scenes from popular films, to IF: 2016. Using local people, Richard will reshoot key scenes from Superman IV at their original locations including the flying scenes in front of Milton Keynes Central Station which doubled as the United Nations building. The new footage will be screened alongside the original.

Filming in city centre locations

Friday 15 and Saturday 16 July

Screening + Talk at The Buszy, 401 Elder Gate, MK9 1LR

Saturday 23 July, 6pm

Tickets £6, concessions £4

STATION HOUSE OPERA: DOMINOES (UK)

Saturday 16 July: city centre locations

Thousands of white blocks are used to create a two kilometre-long moving sculpture which unfolds across Milton Keynes, responding to its unique city-scape. Through streets, boulevards, shopping centres, parks, residential areas (including homes) and landmark locations, the domino line will weave its way across unusual and everyday parts of the city. Occasionally disappearing then resurfacing and sometimes pausing for sculptural performances, the dominoes counterpoint, complement and play with Milton Keynes’ architecture. Dominoes will involve over 200 local participants who will work with the Station House Opera team in the build-up to the event and on the day.

Starting point: The Point MK9 3NB, finishing in Midsummer Boulevard East by the Theatre District

Saturday 16 July at 5.30pm

Free

COMPAGNIE ARTONIK: THE COLOUR OF TIME (FRANCE)

Sunday 24 July: Campbell Park

The Colour of Time is a large-scale dance-theatre parade inspired by the traditional Indian festival, Holi. Compagnie Artonik and local performers lead the crowds in choreographed dance moves through the streets of Milton Keynes towards a huge finale. Red, pink, green and orange powder is thrown into the air in this rainbow eruption of colour, dance and live music. A closing celebration for both The World Picnic in Campbell Park and IF: 2016, The Colour of Time will involve over 150 members of the public and local dance groups.

Starting point: Campbell Park Plateau, MK9 4AD

Sunday 24 July, 6pm

Free

CABARET

THE GILDED LILI REVUE (UK)

Friday 22 July and Saturday 23 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

Festival favourite and Mistress of Ceremonies Lili la Scala is back with some of her cabaret cohorts to present these adult-only late night shows. This cabaret spectacular offers international comedy, magic, burlesque, music and more.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Friday 22 July, 9.30pm and Saturday 23 July, 10pm

Tickets £16.50

COMEDY

LEE NELSON (UK)

Friday 15 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

Lee Nelson…the man who headlined Glastonbury with Kanye West, bribed Sepp Blatter at FIFA’s headquarters, just missed being part of the England World Cup football squad and almost joined Manchester City FC. Television appearances include Al Murray's Multiple Personality Disorder and Live at the Apollo.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Friday 15 July, 8.45pm

Tickets £17.50 (maximum 4 tickets per household)

MARK WATSON: I’M NOT HERE (UK)

Sunday 17 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

A seemingly minor problem at an airport is the starting point for Mark Watson’s spiralling examination of identity in the digital age and a search for meaning in our lives. Television appearances include Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Sunday 17 July, 8pm

Tickets £17

CHILDREN AND FAMILY – IF: FAMILY FOCUS

IF: Family Focus is a feast of free family-friendly shows and experiences for children and grown-ups to celebrate the beginning of the summer holidays. This year’s programme includes a series of Superhero Superfun workshops to celebrate Richard DeDomenici’s Superman IV Redux, a series of work from Catalan artists and companies, two works from storytelling theatre company Les Enfant Terribles and three from contemporary circus company Acrojou, including a new commission.

WORKSHOP WITH NEILL CAMERON: MAKE AN AWESOME COMIC

Saturday 16 July: Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park

A masterclass in the comic-making process, with top drawing tips and the chance to create your very own mini-comic. Cartoonist and writer Neill Cameron is creator of the Mo-Bot High graphic novels, and co-producer of dinosaur adventure The Pirates of Pangaea, Mega Robo Bros and Tamsin and the Deep, featured in The Phoenix comic.

Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Saturday 16 July, 1pm and 3pm (workshop lasts an hour)

Tickets £3 (includes paper and pencils)

Suitable for ages 6 to 12, Under 8s must be accompanied by an adult

WORKSHOP WITH BOB & BOB JOBBINS: SUPER CREATIVE!

Sunday 17 July: Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park

Kids can create their own superhero mask or puppet to take home in this free drop-in workshop - with painty pens, sticky back plastic and lots of sparkles. Things could get nicely messy!

Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Sunday 17 July, 12 noon - 5pm (drop in any time)

Free

Suitable for ages 4 to 10, must be accompanied by an adult

MIMBRE: IF I COULD I WOULD

Sunday 17 July: South Willen Lake Park

Mimbre uses acrobatics and humour to look at the things we would change if we could. Drawing on popular culture ranging from Mary Poppins, the Hulk and Super Girl, If I Could I Would considers the expectations of modern life – and all the superpowers we would need to get it all done.

Lawn, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Sunday 17 July, 1.45pm and 4.15pm

Free

TOC DE FUSTA: FRIENDS OF CRUSOE (Spain)

Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July: Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park

Toc de Fusta creates brain-teasing puzzles, games, mechanical constructions and automata on a grand scale crafted from wood. Sad and alone after the shipwreck, Crusoe fortunately had the wreckage with him and all the time in the world to make things... Designed both for the smallest of hands and for grown-ups to relive childhood, Friends of Crusoe is a series of outdoor games for all ages featuring animal-inspired designs.

Lawn, Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park, MK15 0DS

Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July, 11am - 5pm

Part of IF: 2016 Catalan series

Free

LES ENFANTS TERRIBLES: THE MARVELLOUS IMAGINARY MENAGERIE (UK)

Saturday 23 July and Sunday 24 July: Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Dr Longitude and his strange travelling players tell mesmerising stories of wit, virtue and courageous endeavours. Packed with vaudeville acts, live musicians and puppeteers, this is a wondrous treat for all the family.

Lawn, Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Saturday 23 July: 11.40am and 2.15pm, Sunday 24 July: 11.15am and 1.55pm (show lasts 35 minutes)

Free

LAITRUM TEATRE & TOTI TORONELL: MICRO-SHAKESPEARE (Spain)

Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July: Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, The Tempest and A Midsummer Night’s Dream go micro. Presented in a series of box-theatres and heard through headphones, the Bard’s best is condensed into eight minutes yet remain packed with humour, love, scheming, death and revenge. Micro-Shakespeare was created in association the National Theatre.

Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July, 12 noon to 3pm

Part of IF: 2016 Catalan series

Free

LES ENFANTS TERRIBLES: FANTASTICAL FLYING EXPLORATORY LABORATORY (UK)

Saturday 23 July and Sunday 24 July: Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Dr Latitude and her team of misguided misfits set off on a global quest, discovering incredible and entirely fictitious new lands, tribes, flora and fauna! With stories brought to life using a ‘hot air balloon flying machine’ that soars overhead in spectacular fashion, Les Enfants Terribles create a theatrical spectacle that will leave audiences wondering what’s real and what is not…

Lawn, Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Saturday 23 July: 12.55pm and 4pm, Sunday 24 July: 1pm and 3.45pm (show lasts 35 minutes)

Free

ACROJOU: THE WHEEL HOUSE (UK)

Saturday 23 July: Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park

The Wheel House is a promenade show of theatre and acrobatics which unfolds inside and around an exquisite, hand-built, rolling theatre set, with the audience walking alongside. In this gently comic topsy-turvy world, the travelling acrobats are gathering on the road to nowhere.

Lakeside path, Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July, 11am and 2pm (show lasts 25 minutes)

Free

THEATRE OF WIDDERSHINS: TREASURE CHEST TALES (UK)

Saturday 23 July: Willen Lake Bandstand, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

In Theatre of Widdershins’ storytelling show, beautifully-crafted puppets skilfully bring to life a series of magical stories including The King with the Dirty Feet, The Princess and the Pea, The Fisherman and the Djinni and Stone Soup.

Willen Lake Bandstand, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Saturday 23 July, 11.30am, 1pm, 2.30pm and 4pm (show lasts 40 minutes)

Free

Festival commission

ACROJOU: ALL AT SEA (UK)

Saturday 23 July: Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park

Co-commissioned by IF: 2016, All at Sea is a poetic theatre installation set in a boat which rows gently through its audience. A lone boatman crosses an ocean of hopes and memories accompanied by his own personal storm - a fully functioning rain-cloud caught on the mast of his boat. The cloud produces a continuous torrent of rain, an evocative soundscape and sound-responsive lightening.

Lakeside path, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Saturday 23 July, 12.15pm and 3.15pm (show lasts 30 minutes)

Free

ACROJOU: FRANTIC (UK)

Saturday 23 July: Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park

Love, freedom, blood, sweat and rain storms, Frantic is an explosive exploration of our relentless devotion to being busy and one man’s thirst for escape, using acrobatics and dramatic dance-theatre within a specially-made moving structure.

Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Saturday 23 July, 1.40pm and 3.30pm (show lasts 20 minutes)

Free

WORKSHOP: COMEDY CLUB 4 KIDS

Sunday 24 July: The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park

A super-packed workshop that includes making up a rubbish superhero, improv games, sketches and solo stuff, ending with a mini-showcase for friends and families. Participants get to have a go at writing and performing, learning how to find the funny in a story, express themselves on stage, and feel comfortable and confident in front of an audience.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Sunday 24 July, 11am – 1pm

Suitable for ages 8+, Under 8s must be accompanied by an adult

COMEDY CLUB 4 KIDS

Sunday 24 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

This is a session of non-patronising entertainment from comedians, stand-ups and sketch acts doing what they do best. It’s just like a normal comedy club except it's on in the daytime and kids are allowed in. With Tiernan Douieb as the host and MC, Otiz Cannelloni and CBBC veteran Bec Hill.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Sunday 24 July, 2pm

Tickets £10, Under 16s £9, Family Ticket (max 2 adults) £36.00

Suitable for ages 7+, Under 8s must be accompanied by an adult

EVENTS

HARRY & EDNA’S VINTAGE DAY

Saturday 23 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

A day of events includes The Time Travellers Ball hosted by compere Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq with vocals from The Wild Tonics and Charleston dancing from The Twin Swing. There’s a chance to pop into Sarah Do Wop’s Hair Salon and take a pre-Ball beginners Charleston dance class. Vintage, retro and steam punk dress is encouraged, though not essential.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Saturday 23 July, 10.30am - 3pm

10.30am: Sarah Do Wop’s Hair Salon £10 pre-bookable

11.30am - 12.30pm: Charleston Dance Class £5

1pm - 3pm: Time Travellers Ball £10

THE ALWAYS DRINKING MARCHING BAND: THE STREETS ARE OURS (Spain)

Sunday 24 July: South Willen Lake Park and Campbell Park

Trumpets, trombones, a sousaphone and drums combine with a contagious Mediterranean spirit in this joyfully irreverent nine-piece band. Unusual beats and powerful explosive rhythms mix with gags, hilarity, theatrics and audience interaction in this musical promenade performance.

South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS: Sunday 24 July, 12.10pm and 2.45pm

Campbell Park MK9 4AD: Sunday 24 July, 4pm

Part of IF: 2016 Catalan series

IF: 2016 at THE WORLD PICNIC

Sunday 24 July: Campbell Park

This is a glorious community celebration of multicultural music and dance in the green spaces of Campbell Park. Audiences bring their own picnic or sample international food whilst enjoying a wealth of entertainment with friends and family. The Festival is joining the party with The Always Drinking Marching Band from Catalunya and Compagnie Artonik’s Colour of Time.

Campbell Park, MK9 4AD

Sunday 24 July, 1pm – 6pm

Free

MUSIC

UKULELE ORCHESTRA OF GREAT BRITAIN (UK)

Saturday 16 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

These world-renowned ukulele superstars reimagine music from Tchaikovsky to Nirvana, David Bowie, Otis Redding and Spaghetti Western – on the ukulele.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Saturday 16 July, 2pm and 8.45pm

Tickets £24

AFRO CELT SOUND SYSTEM + SUPPORT (UK)

Monday 18 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

Afro Celt Sound System have just marked their 20th anniversary with their first album in 11 years, the well-received The Source. A captivating band with an eclectic and infectious sound celebrate the African, Asian and Celtic roots of musicians N'Faly Kouyaté (vocalist, kora, balafon), Johnny Kalsi (Dhol drums) and Simon Emmerson (guitars, cittern).

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Monday 18 July, 7.45pm

Tickets £22.50

CARA DILLON + BAND (IRELAND)

Tuesday 19 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

Possessing a rare and unique voice, Cara Dillon exemplifies the rich cultural heritage of her native County Derry. With her five-piece band and partner Sam Lakeman, she is celebrated for entwining traditional and contemporary elements, earning commercial success, critical acclaim and accolades including Album of the Year at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and The Meteor Music Award for Best Irish Female.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Tuesday 19 July, 7.45pm

Tickets £19.50

TOMMY EMMANUEL: IT’S NEVER TOO LATE TOUR (AUSTRALIA)

Wednesday 20 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

Two-time Grammy nominee, guitarist Tommy Emmanuel is one of Australia’s most respected musicians with a career spanning five decades. His unique style - he calls it ‘finger style’ - is akin to playing guitar the way a pianist plays a piano, using all ten fingers. Rather than using a whole band for melody, rhythm, bass, and drum parts, Tommy plays it all - on one guitar.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Wednesday 20 July, 7.30pm

Tickets £25

THE HILLBENDERS: TOMMY - A BLUEGRASS OPRY (USA)

Wednesday 20 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

Tommy - A Bluegrass Opry is a full-length bluegrass tribute to the biggest rock opera of all time, The Who’s Tommy. The HillBenders from Springfield, Missouri unleash virtuoso banjo, dobro, mandolin, bass, guitar and rock star vocals to bring a new energy and perspective to Tommy. The 75-minute performance covers the album from start to finish.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Wednesday 20 July, 9.45pm

Tickets £15

THE SELECTER (UK)

Thursday 21 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

Led by iconic frontwoman Pauline Black, legendary 2 Tone ska band The Selecter has a line-up including original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson, Neil Pyzer (Spear of Destiny) and Will Crewdson (Rachel Stamp). Retaining the anarchic passion that fuelled The Selecter’s early gigs when they toured with The Specials and Madness, the band play acclaimed new songs such as 2015’s Subculture alongside classic hits like Three Minute Hero, Missing Words and On My Radio.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Thursday 21 July, 7.45pm

Tickets £18

GRAEAE THEATRE COMPANY: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL (CONCERT VERSION) (UK)

Thursday 21 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

Reasons to be Cheerful is a roof-raising celebration of Ian Dury and the Blockheads’ greatest hits including Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll, Spasticus Autisticus and Hit Me with your Rhythm Stick. British Sign Language, captioning and audio descriptive banter are seamlessly woven into this raucous show. Reasons to be Cheerful toured the UK in 2012 including an appearance at the London 2012 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Thursday 21 July, 9.45pm and Friday 22 July, 7.45pm

Tickets £18, Concessions £15

JUDIE TZUKE: SONGS AND STORIES

Saturday 23 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

Judie Tzuke is one of the UK's finest singer-songwriters, best known for her classic Stay With Me Till Dawn. This live acoustic show is an intimate evening of old favourites and new songs drawn from numerous chart albums, including Welcome To The Cruise, plus recollections and stories from Judie’s life and stellar career.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Saturday 23 July, 7.45pm

Tickets £20

BLACKBEARD’S TEA PARTY CEILIDH with caller Gordon Potts (UK)

Sunday 24 July: The Stables Spiegeltent

Blackbeard’s Tea Party bring their brand of contemporary folk-rock to The Spiegeltent mixing traditional songs, ceilidh and infectious rock-infused folk tunes with playful arrangements and driving dance rhythms.

The Stables Spiegeltent, South Willen Lake Park MK15 0DS

Sunday 24 July, 8pm

Tickets £14

THE STABLES SESSIONS:ACOUSTIC STAGE

Friday 15 - Sunday 24 July: Festival Central, South Willen Lake Park

The Stables Sessions are a chance to hear new sounds and spot emerging talent and unsigned bands throughout the Festival. Artists include Rise Bailey Rise; The Straw Horses; Sian Magill; Hannah Scott; The Occasional Orchestra; Amy Claire & John Bowman; Steve Winch & The Inception; Emma McGrath; Honey & The Bear; Ben Maggs; Harrison Bond & Richard Hopkins; Frozen Houses; Little Lapin; Roving Crows; Dan Raza; Luke Tuchscherer; Gareth Lee & Annie Bayliss; Ben Smith & Jimmy Brewer; Rebecca de Winter; George Montague; Elles Bailey; Nicky Prince; Paolo Morena; James Burrage; Naomi Rose; Daisy Bell; Black Martis; Anna Hester; Manny & The Coloured Sky; Joe Miles Quartet; Kezia; Fred’s House; Chris Cleverley; Roses & Pirates

Acoustic Stage, South Willen Lake Park, MK15 0DS

Daily sessions – see website for details

Free

TALKS & SPECIAL EVENTS

MIGUEL CHEVALIER & RAY LEE: IN CONVERSATION

Saturday 16 July: Project Space at MK Gallery

Pioneering virtual and digital artist Miguel Chevalier contextualises Magic Carpets 2016 with his other work and discusses the sonic world created by composer Ray Lee’s Magic Lamps.

Project Space at MK Gallery, 900 Midsummer Blvd, MK9 3QA

Saturday 16 July, 11am

Free

ROSEMARY LEE: CREATING LIQUID GOLD

Saturday 16 July: Queen’s Court, centre:mk

Choreographer Rosemary Lee discusses the impact of her 2014 Festival project Under The Valted Sky and how this live performance in Milton Keynes’ Cathedral of Trees inspired the video work Liquid Gold is the Air created with film-maker Roswitha Chesher

Queen’s Court, centre:mk, MK9 3EP

Saturday 16 July, 2pm

Free

WESLEY GOATLEY AND GEORGINA VOSS: IN CONVERSATION

Saturday 16 July: The Buszy

Building on the questions explored in Ground Resistance, Wesley Goatley and Georgina Voss host a panel discussion reflecting on the nature and politics of data, and its relevance to the history, power, hidden relations and expectations around the idea of the ‘smart city’.

The Buszy, 401 Elder Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 1LR

Saturday 16 July, 7pm - 9pm

Free

BOOKING IF TICKETS

Online: www.ifmiltonkeynes.org

Telephone: 01908 280800

Textphone users: 18001 01908 280800

In person: The Stables, Stockwell Lane, Wavendon, Milton Keynes, MK17 8LU

Festival Box Offices open at Festival sites on Friday 15 July

