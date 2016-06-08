Gender inequality is holding back economic growth, says campaigner

THE “all-pervasive” issue of diversity needs to be tackled in order to make tech industries more successful, says an HR expert.

Safia Boot pictured, who chairs the 1,200-strong Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development Group in Milton Keynes, said: “There has never been a better time to work in the exciting and creative world of technology given the economic and personal growth opportunities that exist.

“Technology is an integral part of our everyday lives yet it is predominately male dominated.”

She is one of the speakers at the MKEX event, which takes place on June 22 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, stadiummk.

Women make up less than 30% of the ICT workforce in the UK, including the Milton Keynes region. “That situation is flat-lining and, if anything, getting worse,” she said.

Safia will also make the economic case for women in tech. She said: “It makes sense that that those who design technological solutions reflect the diversity of everyday people who interact with technology. Despite the growth potential. the sector suffers from major gaps in the workforce.

“Women have recently taken several notable positions at the forefront of not only big tech companies but increasingly many start-up companies. Unfortunately, they remain the exception to the rule creating a scarcity of much needed female role models for leadership as well as a technical talent pipeline for women in a range of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics careers.”

Safia, the founder of Respect at Work, based in Milton Keynes, will also discuss the four key barriers to gender equality and why this is holding back economic growth worldwide.

She said: “Britain has a great opportunity to set a global standard for equality in the technology sector by contributing to shifting its current gender equality ranking in the annual measure of global equality by the World Economic Forum.”

