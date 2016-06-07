Euro 2016: Don't add to the 50 years of hurt, employers warned

EURO 2016 kicks off on Friday (June 10) and, as England, Wales and Ireland goes football crazy, employers are preparing to tackle the HR ‘issues’ that may arise.

There will be employees want to watch the matches. Employment lawyer Paula Stuart, of Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors, advises how employers can get themselves ready for the big games and keep their business working:

Top Tips

While as an employer, you are under no obligation to make adjustments to cater for employees who want to watch the matches, you may consider offering some degree of flexibility, for example, an agreed late lunch hour and/or making the time up.

Use it is an opportunity to improve employee motivation and team building but be sure to take a fair and consistent approach.

Ensure staff understand your policy regarding last-minute requests for annual leave to avoid being short-staffed.

Remind everyone that disciplinary action will be taken in the event of unauthorised absences.

Consider adopting flexible working arrangements for the duration of the competition, these should not discriminate against staff who support teams other than England. Nor should any arrangements made have an adverse effect on workers who have no interest in football.

Ensure employees are aware of your internet policy. There may also be an increase in the use of social networking sites, so make sure your policy is clear as to what is and what is not acceptable use of the internet.

If you are monitoring internet usage, you are required by law to make this clear to all employees.

Plan ahead and know when the big games are. Visit http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/european-championship/euro-2016/schedule/group-stage

Remind staff that any racist conduct or comments will not be tolerated.

