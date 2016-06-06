Chambers join forces to champion international trade

A FORUM to encourage local firms to expand overseas is preparing to launch later this month.

Milton Keynes Chamber and Northamptonshire Chamber are launching the International Trade Sector Forum, sponsored by Northamptonshire Chamber’s Business Alliance Group member Knights of Old.

It has been set up to encourage companies in the sharing of best practice and prompt discussions about trade issues affecting businesses.

Representatives from the South East Midlands and Northamptonshire local enterprise partnerships, UK Trade & Investment, local government as well as expert service providers will be attending the inaugural forum co-ordinated by both Chambers.

The event on June 27 will discuss barriers to export, feature themed topics, a case study, a specific focus on a country and networking opportunities.

Brigid Hodgkinson, international trade manager for both Chambers, said: “International trade and investment are important drivers of the local economy and there are a number of businesses in Milton Keynes that can benefit from positive growth opportunities by exporting.

“This forum is an exciting opportunity for key partners to sit round the table and discuss ways to drive international trade in the area and shape the support that companies need to grow their overseas business.”

She said: “We also want to hear of companies who are facing challenges to trading overseas. Through discussion and direct representation, we would like to bring any issues before UK Government through our lobbying process.”

The forum is free to attend and exclusive to Chamber members. It runs from 8.30am to 10.30am at Northamptonshire Chamber’s offices in Waterside Way, Northampton NN4 7XD.

For more information, visit the international trade section of www.chambermk.co.uk. To book a place call the events team on 01908 547820.

