Have your say on main line train improvements, MP urges commuters

A MP has called on commuters and other passengers using the West Coast Main Line to have their say on service improvements ahead of the decision on the next InterCity West Coast franchise operator.

Iain Stewart, who represents Milton Keynes South and is a member of the government’s Transport Committee, has launched an online survey as part of his consultation submission for the franchise.

The franchise competition will invite bids from operators hoping to run the next ICWC franchise, with the consultation helping to shape the invitation to tender issued later in 2016.

Mr Stewart pictured said: “It is vitally important for passengers and businesses in Milton Keynes to make their views known.

"Until HS2 unlocks extra capacity on the line, there is going to be a tension between inter-city users who want the fastest possible trains between London, the Midlands and the North which would not call at intermediate stations like Milton Keynes and those who want inter-city services to stop.”

The winning train operating company will be announced in November 2017, in time for the franchise to begin in April 2018. It will last until the start of HS2 services in the mid-2020s.

Mr Stewart added: “I want to see Milton Keynes making the strongest possible representation in this consultation which will help shape the detail of the new franchise that Virgin and other contenders will bid for.

"It is also an opportunity to specify what on-board services, such as enhanced WiFi, that passengers want to see."

To take part in the online survey visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/28388MM by July 22 or complete the full consultation direct at https://www.gov.uk/government/news/intercity-west-coast-franchise

05-06-2016