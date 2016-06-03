Intellectual property is vital for small firms too, says specialist

INTELLECTUAL property is a business asset that is often crucial to its long-term viability, a specialist lawyer has told an audience of small business owners.

Neil Chambers, an IP expert at Burrows Chambers Associates in Letchworth, was speaking at the first in a series of Training on Tap sessions organised by the Bedfordshire branch of the Federation of Small Businesses.

He outlined the difference between trade marks, patents, designs and copyright and looked at case studies, including Jif Lemon, Penguin and Puffin and Sainsbury’s cola.

Mr Chambers pictured said: "Intellectual property does more than just protect an idea or a concept; it is a genuine business asset that is, often, integral to the core services of the business and its overall long-term viability.

"Many small businesses do not realise that it is every bit as important to them as it is to the large corporates."

The event took place at The Green Man in Stanford near Biggleswade.

FSB branch chairman Ian Cording said: "This was the first of many training events we hope to be holding in Bedfordshire. We have put on these events as our members tell us that there is no one better to tell it how it is than another small business.

"These events are to capture and share the knowledge and experience that another business has when dealing with a particular issue and that they are happy to share freely with other businesses."

The next Training On Tap event takes place at The Farmer’s Boy in St Albans on July 8, 6pm-8.30pm. The speaker is Laura Hopson, director of the The HR Specialists Consultancy.

