Businesses lead the cheers at Student of the Year awards

LEADING employers in Milton Keynes were among the audience and sponsors as Milton Keynes College presented its Student of the Year awards.

Each of the winners from the night were chosen for their ability to demonstrate excellence and dedication to their study programmes and future careers in addition to supporting their classmates and promoting the College in the community.

The awards were presented by representatives of each category’s industry sponsor. These included Santander, The Open University, Jardine Motor Group, Adams Engineering, access platform manufacturer Niftylift, Kier, Rightmove, PJ Care and law firm Shakespeare Martineau.

The top award, as Student of the Year, went to Isobel Jones pictured who received her award from sponsor Santander to a standing ovation. She also won the Sports and Public Services category.

In addition to completing her study programme, Isobel, who is part of the Great Britain swim squad, has secured a place at University in the USA on a full swim scholarship. She has travelled to Barcelona, Geneva and the Canary islands for training and competition while studying at Milton Keynes College and still managed to achieve attendance over 90%, submitting all her work on time and to a high standard.

College principal and chief executive Dr Julie Mills said: “Students of the Year is always a highlight for everyone at Milton Keynes College as it gives us an excellent opportunity to recognise the hard work, dedication and achievement of our learners and staff.”

01-06-2016