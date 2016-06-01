Motor giant completes landmark £106.9m deal

SPECIALIST lawyers in Milton Keynes have played their part in completing the UK’s largest motor retail deal in more than a decade.

Marshall Motor Holdings plc, the AIM-listed motor dealer group with over 100 franchises in the UK, has completed its £106.9 million acquisition of Ridgeway Group.

The deal means Marshall has added 30 franchised dealerships in southern England to its portfolio and extended its presence to 25 counties.

It also makes Marshall the seventh largest UK motor dealer group.

Marshall was advised by specialist automotive lawyers Matthew Wilmot (pictured) and Francesca Bettermann at global law firm Dentons’ Milton Keynes office.

The deal follows Marshall's £24.4 million acquisition of motor dealer group SG Smith, based in London and the South East, in November, on which Dentons also advised Marshall.

Mr Wilmot said: "We are delighted to have acted for Marshall, a long-standing client of the Firm, on this significant and strategic deal. Marshall has expanded its portfolio since its IPO in April 2015 and this deal is in line with its growth strategy."

Ridgeway, based in Newbury, operates across the South of England.

Dentons' automotive practice provides advice to automotive manufacturers and motor retailers in the UK on issues ranging from corporate and commercial transactions through to dispute resolution, real estate, tax and employment matters and government regulation.

01-06-2016