Brexit vote: leading lobbyists to speak at Chamber debate

SPEAKERS for and against Britain’s continued membership of the European Union will square off in a business-orientated debate ahead of the EU Referendum vote on June 23.

Andrea Leadsom, the Conservative MP for Northamptonshire South, will now speak for Vote Leave on the case for the UK leaving the EU. Sally Keeble, of the Britain Stronger in Europe lobby group, will put the counter arguments to an audience of Chamber of Commerce members in Northampton.

The debate has been organised by Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes Chambers of Commerce and takes place at the Nene Whitewater Centre in Northampton on June 15.

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of both Chambers, said: “We are delighted to have distinguished speakers from both the official campaign groups Britain Stronger in Europe and Vote Leave discussing Britain’s future in the EU at our event.

“I know from speaking with businesses, the EU Referendum and issues surrounding the potential outcome has generated a huge amount of interest from our member organisations.

“The Chamber takes a neutral position on the issue. However we want to ensure voters have all the necessary information to make an informed choice, on what is likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime decision.

“We believe this debate is a great opportunity for local businesses to hear both sides of the issue and I am certain there will be robust arguments presented for staying and remaining in the EU by both speakers.”

The EU Referendum Debate tajes place from 10am until noon. Places are limited and exclusive to Chamber members.

Booking is essential. Please register your interest by calling the events team on 01908 547820, 01604 490490 or for further information contact the Chamber’s policy executive Simon Dishman e-mail simon.dishman@northants-chamber.co.uk

31-05-2016