Business crime must be a priority, firms tell Police and Crime Commissioner

SMALL businesses in Bedfordshire have called on the county’s newly elected Police and Crime Commissioner to put tackling business crime at the heart of her local policing plans.

Kathryn Holloway, who was elected as the new PCC for Bedfordshire on May 5, has been urged to forge closer links between the county’s police force and business community.

The call has come from Ian Cording, chairman of the county branch of the federation of Small Businesses.

FSB research shows that nearly a quarter of smaller business owners do not report any crimes committed against their business because they feel they would not see a positive outcome.

The average cost of crime to a business now stands at £5,898 and the FSB is concerned at the rise in cyber crime. Mr Cording said: “There is a real necessity to get a handle on this.”

The FSB report highlights an ongoing lack of confidence in the police’s ability to address business crime, he added. Business crime acts as a barrier to growth for Bedfordshire 25,000 small businesses and in the worst cases, puts entrepreneurs out of business.

Mr Cording said: “ We would encourage Kathryn to make contact with Bedfordshire’s small business community through the FSB and work towards forging a better relationship between police and businesses once and for all.”

28-05-2016