Dragon Boat crews count down to festival

THE DEADLINE is fast approaching if you are looking to enter a team in this year’s Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival.

Dozens of teams representing local companies, groups and community organisations are already in training for the event on June 19 at Willen Lake.

The teams who took part in last year’s Dragon Boat Festival raised a magnificent total of over £22,000 for official charity Age UK Milton Keynes and the organisaers are hoping to beat that total in 2016.

Among those taking part is a crew from technical call centre Computacenter, based at Linford Wood.

Team member Sharron Thompson said: “The Dragon Boat Festival is a fantastic opportunity to bring everyone together for a team bonding experience and to provide a day out for the staff and their families. We make this a big event for our guys with a BBQ and fun and games.”

By entering a Silver team, Computacenter will be making a £500 donation directly to the Milton Keynes charity. This is a critical time for older people in our community. All funds raised by the crews will help to provide vital services for the elderly across the borough.

The dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment are provided by the race organisers and each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races. No previous experience is needed to take part, just plenty of team spirit and enthusiasm.

Medals and trophies for the top three crews, top mixed crew and the ‘best dressed’ crew are up for grabs.

The top fundraising crew will also receive a £300 voucher towards a celebratory meal at the Swan at Salford.

As well as the dragon boat racing, crews and their families will be able to enjoy a whole variety of bankside entertainment including a funfair, children’s activities, giant inflatables, food stalls - and even a special flypast by a Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial flight!

For further information and an entry form visit www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call Gable Events on 01780 470 718.

For information about Age UK Milton Keynes visit www.ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk or call 01908 550700.

28-05-2016