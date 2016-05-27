Entry deadline looms as party leaders join BrightSparc Awards judging panel

TWO of the leading politicians in Milton Keynes will be joining forces to judge this year's Biztech BrightSparc Awards.

Labour councillor Pete Marland, the leader of Milton Keynes Council, and Conservative group leader Cllr Edith Bald are joining the panel of judges in this year's search for the best technological innovations in the region.

Fredi Nonyelu pictured, chairman of the Biztech business and technology forum, said: “It is reassuring that the city's politicians are united on the importance of technological innovation and have agreed to join our judging panel.

“The Biztech BrightSparc Awards are revealing some exciting innovation across the SEMLEP area and we are sure the judges will be amazed and impressed.”

The awards are open for nominations until Friday next week (June 3). The winners will be announced at the MKEX Technology Exhibition, which takes place at stadiummk on Wednesday, June 22

Joining Cllrs Marland and Bald on the judging panel are:

Jan Flawn CBE, from PJ Care

Silvia Vitiello, of chartered accountants Kingston Smith

Dr Nick Lancaster, of the University of Bedfordshire

Alan Fletcher, of the The Open University

Debra Leighton, of the University of Bedfordshire Business School.

The Biztech BrightSparc awards are sponsored by the Transport Systems Catapult, Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, UCMK and Leading Edge Only.

Scott Sharp, of Leading Edge Only, said: “Innovation is key to the growth of any economy and the Biztech BrightSparc Awards are crucial in allowing students, entrepreneurs and businesses an opportunity to further promote the innovative solutions they have or are developing.”

For more information and to enter the Biztech BrightSparc Awards visit www.biztechawards.co.uk

Follow @MKBiztech and #BrightSparc on Twitter.

