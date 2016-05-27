Council chief set to reveal transport plans for city at electric vehicle forum

THE BENEFITS to businesses of adopting electric vehicles are put under the spotlight at a transport forum taking place in Milton Keynes in June.

Electric vehicles offer considerable business benefits with fuel costs per mile from just 2p and the Transport Innovation for Workplaces event will focus on the financial and other business benefits now possible through adopting electric vehicles.

The keynote speaker is Brian Matthews, head of transport innovation at Milton Keynes Council.

He will present the council’s transport development plans over the next few years in the city and explain how local employers can benefit from the funding available, such as grants and free trials.

Confirmed contributors include BMW, Nissan, Cenex, ElectrAssure, Chargemaster, EO Charging, APT Technologies and E-Car Club who will help to put forward the business case for employers to encourage low-carbon workplace travel.

The event takes place at the Transport Systems Catapult innovation centre in The Pinnacle, Central Milton Keynes, on June 8 between 2pm and 3.45pm.

The recent award of £9 million in Milton Keynes as part of the Go Ultra Low program will be discussed. There will also be an opportunity to sample the unique Electric Vehicle driving experience by taking either a BMW i3 or a Nissan LEAF out for a FREE test drive, courtesy of Lancaster Milton Keynes BMW and Glyn Hopkin Nissan.

To register for a free place at the forum, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/transport-innovation-for-workplaces-tickets-25195116271

Council wins £0.5m boost to green transport plans

CENTRAL Bedfordshire has won £543,000 funding from the government to promote green forms of transport.

The funding is part of £20.6 million being given out nationally by the government for 23 sustainable travel initiatives across England.

Transport Minister Robert Goodwill said: “Green transport cuts congestion and improves air quality. It also offers the cheapest and healthiest way for people to access jobs and education.”

