Businesses join universities at forum to discuss closer collaboration

THE UK’s first big event since Lord Adonis launched his review of the Oxford-Cambridge corridor is set to take place on Wednesday (June 1), with universities and businesses coming together to debate global potential for the area.

The Universities Mean Business event brings six universities and local businesses together to further explore potential to work together to become even more competitive.

The event, organised by the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership and to take place at Cranfield University, will include keynote speeches and debates on Smart Cities, technology, cyber security and enterprise.

Findings from the event will contribute to the evidence that SEMLEP is gathering for National Infrastructure Commission chairman Lord Adonis, who was requested by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, in March to “make recommendations to maximise the potential of the Cambridge -Milton Keynes -Oxford corridor”.

SEMLEP chief executive Stephen Catchpole pictured, who will speak at the event, said: “The South East Midlands is at the very heart of this review, which has the potential to unlock significant growth, jobs and housing across the Oxford-Milton Keynes-Cambridge corridor and enhance our position globally.

“This exciting event will enable us to listen to views, share ideas and build upon the already excellent collaboration that exists between our world class universities and businesses. It will form an important element of our evidence to the NIC.”

More than 200 businesses are signed up to attend Universities Mean Business, along with an expert panel from Cranfield University, The Open University, The University of Northampton, University of Buckingham, University of Bedfordshire and UCMK.

Hybrid Air Vehicles, which is manufacturing the world’s largest aircraft the Airlander at its base at Cardington near Bedford, will also take to the stage and Milton Keynes-based Transport Catapult Centre will treat guests to an exclusive look at the LUTZ Pathfinder automated pod, a self-driving vehicle foreseen the future of personal transport.

www.semlep.com

26-05-2016