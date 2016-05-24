PM puts EU 'remain' case on visit to easyJet HQ in Luton

PRIME Minister David Cameron has put the government’s case ahead of the EU Referendum to an audience of hundreds of staff at budget airline easyJet’s headquarters in Luton.

Mr Cameron faced a series of questions from airline employees including pilots, engineers, cabin crew and adminstrative staff, on his visit earlier today (Tuesday).

He defended the government’s position that a vote to remain in the EU is the best decision for the UK.

easyJet now flies 800 routes across 31 countries, mostly in Europe, and its latest Airbus A320 aircraft are manufactured entirely in Europe.

His arguments were backed by easyJet chief executive Carolyn McCall. She said: “For easyJet and our passengers, membership of the EU has been a good thing.

“The common aviation area created by the EU allows any European airline to fly anywhere in Europe. That's it. There are no limits, no restrictions, no costs. This has kept all airlines' costs low and has enabled low fares airlines like easyJet to expand.

“Since this agreement was introduced fares have fallen by 40% and passengers have greater choice with 180% more routes.

“It has supported the growth of the UK travel and tourism sector which is now worth £188 billion and accounts for over 10% of our economy. Over four million jobs, directly and indirectly, are supported by travel and tourism - over 12% of total UK employment.

“If the UK were to vote to leave the EU any new, more restrictive aviation arrangements would add cost and therefore fares are highly likely to rise.

“And a weaker pound would mean the cost of a holiday abroad, including food, accommodation and drinks, would be more expensive.

“That is why we think it is better for our customers to remain in the EU.”

