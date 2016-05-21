Piranhas gather to feast on great ideas

A SHOAL of hungry piranhas will be swimming their way to Milton Keynes this summer, ready to sink their ravenous teeth into eager entrepreneurs.

The only way business people will be able to get out of the Piranha Pit unscathed is by presenting great ideas backed by a solid business case at MKEX Technology Exhibition at stadiummk on June 22.

The Piranha Pit will be hearing a number of 60-second presentations before they tear into tough questions, testing business models and plans for growth.

Piranha Pit is the brainchild of Entrepreneurial Spark, the world’s largest free business accelerator for early stage and growing ventures.

The best pitchers will win a money can’t buy lunch with a choice selection of investors, business leaders and entrepreneurs.

All businesses that enter the Piranha Pit will be able to apply for a place in the Entrepreneurial Spark Hatchery, which is coming to supercharge the businesses of Milton Keynes this August.

The Entrepreneurial Spark accelerator programme lasts for an initial six months (but can continue for up to 18 months). Businesses, or ‘Chiclets’, benefit from free critical resources - including office space, wifi, printing, phone lines and meeting space.

More importantly they have access to Entrepreneurial Spark’s unique enablement programme which develops an entrepreneurial mindset, essentially building people who build excellent businesses.

To date they have worked with nearly 700 businesses across the UK, with a cumulative turnover of over £80 million, securing nearly £50 million in investment and generating nearly 2,000 jobs in the process.

To present technology business idea to the Piranhas at MKEX 2016 visit www.mkex.co.uk/piranhas or e-mail info@mkex.co.uk

21-05-2016