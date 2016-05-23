Former Cabinet minister joins panel for EU Referendum debate

FORMER shadow Home Secretary Ann Widdecombe joined a panel of leading academics and the former leader of Milton Keynes Council to take part in a Question Time style debate ahead of the EU Referendum.

The event was organised and hosted by law firm Shoosmiths’ Milton Keynes office. An audience of around 80 clients and contacts listed to the discussion on different insights into one of the most important decisions.

Also on the panel was Dr John Glen, of Cranfield University’s Centre for Customised Executive Development, Dr Leslie Budd, of the Department for Public Leadership and Social Enterprise at the Open University, and Cllr Andrew Geary, former leader of Milton Keynes Council.

The event was chaired by Ron Reid, Shoosmiths’ former regulatory partner until his retirement in April.

Head of office Sanjeev Sharma said: “It is our view at that it is really important for businesses like ours to generate the conversation around the Referendum so the facts become clear and people can make an informed choice about how to vote.

“We have been discussing the impact of the Referendum with clients - whether that is staying in or leaving the EU - so hosting an event such as this with esteemed panellists made a lot of sense.”

The debate was held under Chatham House rules. Ms Widdecombe said: “There is so much over-blown rhetoric around this debate and especially its economic aspect that we need as many opportunities as possible to argue sensibly.”

