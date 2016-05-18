Comms firm sold in £7m deal

COMMUNICATIONS specialist Comms Group (UK) has been sold to AdEPT Telecoms plc in a deal worth up to £7 million

The Northampton-based firm, founded in 2008, works with a range of regional and local clients in the public and private sectors, provides installation, maintenance and communications support.

AdEPT, which is AIM-listed on the London Stock Exchange has agreed to pay an initial £3.5 million with a further consideration of £3.5 million subject to Comms Group’s trading performance.

Judd Corporate Finance, the Milton Keynes based independent corporate finance advisory firm, advised Comms Group in the deal, its second in as many months.

Judd Corporate Finance was also lead adviser to London-based corporate brand and communications agency Emperor in its purchase of industry colleague Accrue Fulton, of Bicester.

Judd Corporate Finance director Neal Judd (pictured) said “Judd Corporate Finance and Comms Group worked well together - it was a tight timetable but we picked it up quickly.”

Comms Group founder shareholder Matt Tarry said: “Having Judd Corporate Finance on board made the whole transaction run smoothly.”

Emperor director Kingsley James added: “Judd Corporate Finance worked alongside us to devise a deal structure that enabled us to acquire Accrue Fulton on a sound, shared risk basis, while enabling the selling shareholders to meet their personal objectives.”

18-05-2016