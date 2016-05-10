MP puts the 'Brexit' case at EU debate

Business In or Out of the EU? This will be the debate among Bedfordshire’s top companies on May 27.

Chartered accountants MacIntyre Hudson have invited Bedford & Kempston MP Richard Fuller (pictured) to speak for the ‘Leave’ campaign and MEP Richard Howitt for the ‘Remain’ group.

Hundreds of leading businesses are being invited and the debate will be chaired by Cranfield School of Management’s deputy director Professor Joe Nellis.

Andrew Moyser, partner at MacIntyre Hudson’s Bedford office and a specialist in international business, said: “The Referendum in June will impact on businesses who operate in the UK and overseas markets for decade to come.

"It is important that clear facts and figures are brought before businesses so they influence decisions.”

He added: “At Maclntyre Hudson, we understand that entrepreneurs are driven by vision – and thrive on change. We know the importance of seizing the advantage in a constantly evolving environment.

"We appreciate the powerful forces that motivate both small & medium-sized businesses and larger enterprises chasing growth.”

The debate begins at 6pm at Bedford Rugby Club. To book a place, e-mail MacIntyre Hudson marketing manager Kate Engelfield at kate.Englefield@mhllp.co.uk

10-05-2016