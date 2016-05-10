Chambers host debate ahead of EU referendum

A POLL by Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce has revealed that more than half of businesses in the areas would vote to stay in the European Union in the EU Referendum.

The survey showed 53.6% of local businesspeople would vote for Britain to remain in EU membership. 37.5% say they intend to vote ‘leave’ in the referendum on 23 June.

The findings, from the pre-referendum survey conducted in April, mirror the national results released by the British Chambers of Commerce.

The BCC’s detailed findings indicate that 54.1% of businesspeople nationwide surveyed would vote to stay, down from 60% in February, while 37% would vote to leave – up from 30% on the BCC’s previous survey.

Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers are jointly hosting a debate on June 15 for businesses on whether Britain should remain in or out of the EU.

Representatives from the official campaign groups, Vote Leave and Britain Stronger in Europe will be putting the case for both sides of the issue.

The Chambers’ chief executive Paul Griffiths (pictured) said: “With the EU Referendum fast approaching, now is the time to engage with this debate - especially as it impacts many businesses.

“Either vote will create a degree of uncertainty. A ‘leave’ vote because of the impact of exiting the EU and subsequent protracted processes, and a ‘remain’ vote because of the impact of future negotiations.

“The Chamber - although neutral in this debate – is actively working to ensure businesses are kept informed and up to date on developments from both sides of the argument.”

The EU Referendum debate will be held at Nene Whitewater Centre, on Bedford Road, Northampton, from 10am to 12 noon on June 15. It is free to attend and exclusive to member organisations.

To book on this event call 01908 547820 / 01604 490490 or contact the Chamber’s policy executive Simon Dishman e-mail simon.dishman@chambermk.co.uk or simon.dishman@northants-chamber.co.uk.

