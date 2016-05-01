Minister to make keynote speech at manufacturing forum

BUSINESS Secretary Anna Soubry is to give the keynote address at this year’s National Manufacturing Debate.

The event, at Cranfield University on May 25, will focus on accelerating manufacturing growth in the UK.

Cranfield’s professor of manufacturing Rajkumar Roy said: “Cross-sector collaboration, through-life engineering services and a joined-up environment for manufacturing can all help to create new businesses and new opportunities for the UK to grow its manufacturing base. Anna Soubry’s perspective on this topic will be invaluable to all our participants, from industry, government and academia.”

Other confirmed speakers include Rolls Royce’s global director of manufacturing Hamid Mughal, EEF chief executive Terry Scuoler, Michelin Tyre plc director John Reid and the CBI’s head of economic analysis Anna Leach.

01-05-2016