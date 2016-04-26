Software firm's delight as it opens new HQ

A GLOBAL leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility has officially opened its expanded headquarters in Milton Keynes.

Vmware has spent the past three months refurbishing the entire Phoenix House in Station Square, where it houses its Europe, Middle East and Africa VMware AirWatch and End-User Computing operations.

The firm has expanded from five employees when it opened in 2011 to more than 320. Milton Keynes mayor Cllr Keith McLean joined Airwatch EMEA managing director Ian Evans to open the new offices, watched by staff and guests from UK Trade & Investment, Invest Milton Keynes, the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership, the Open University and Milton Keynes College.

Mr Evans said: “It is no accident that we ended up in Milton Keynes. It is a great place for a tech hub company and a phenomenal place to acquire talent. I am very proud of the fact that we built a top class organisation that became a world software leader. We moved into the Phoenix House in April 2012 and just within four years our company has been experiencing a phenomenal growth.”

Taking over the entire building gave Vmware Airwatch major scope for further expansion, he added.

Cllr McLean said: “It is great to see that we have lots of talented people in VMware AirWatch who are delivering services from sales, engineering, support, finance and it is giving a great deal of employment to people to work for a first-class global company based in Milton Keynes.

“The fact that AirWatch is here in Milton Keynes already is a success, employing a significant number of people. This will encourage even more organisations to come to Milton Keynes.”

