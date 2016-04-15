We help you to achieve best value on your IT investment

ADVERTISEMENT FEATURE Mirus is an award-winning IT services provider, with offices in Milton Keynes and Central London, working in partnership with businesses, charities and schools/colleges across the Midlands and the whole of the South East of Eng

Managing director Paul Tomlinson (pictured) writes:

We can provide a huge range of services to the clients we work with; from IT Managed Services - on standard business hours and 24/7 basis - network monitoring and management, solution design and implementation, business continuity and disaster recovery; to Virtual IT Director services.

Due to the variety of businesses we work with, in both size and vertical markets, we are ideally placed to offer our clients a reasoned and calculated opinion on their IT investments to ensure that best value is achieved.

Our focus is on offering our clients a true business partnership based on trust, honesty and value.

We do this through the continued development and reinforcement of the Mirus culture offering, both internally and externally, a ‘can-do’ attitude to those we work with. We also invest heavily in training our team to ensure that they receive all of the necessary training to advise and support our clients, with recognition of this through our multi-year ‘Investor in People’ certification.

As you’d expect we are partnered with a number of the largest players in the IT marketplace, including HP and Dell, through to VMware (Enterprise Partner) and Veeam (Gold Partner).

We are also delighted to be a multi-competency Gold Partner with Microsoft including scoping, delivery and installation of Microsoft Office 365 and Server-based solutions.

We have been certified against BSI ISO9001, 27001 and 14001 standards.



We are proud to be one of the few Datto Elite Partners in the UK, enabling us to offer best of breed cloud back-up and disaster recovery solutions to our clients.

Datto’s state of the art technology helps us to protect our clients’ businesses from downtime no matter what disaster may strike.



We hold regular business briefing events at our offices, called ‘The Mirus Knowledge Academy’ which are aimed at educating the business community on issues and upcoming technologies that you may wish to be aware of.

The next event is on April 21 and we’d love for you to come and say hello, if you’d like to register please click here

